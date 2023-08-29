POMONA, Kan. — One person is dead and another seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Franklin County involving an ATV and a pickup truck.

Franklin County deputies responded to the crash, involving a Ford F-150 and a Polaris ATV, Monday just before 8:50 p.m. at the intersection of 5th Street and Monroe Street in Pomona, Kansas.

A woman, who was a passenger on the ATV, was flown to an area hospital by Lifestar with serious injuries.

A man, who was the driver of the ATV, was taken by ambulance to Advent Health Ottawa, where he died from his injuries. He has been identified as Justin Dyer, 41, of Pomona.

The driver of the F-150 was not injured, according to deputies.

The crash is being investigated by the Franklin County Crash Team.