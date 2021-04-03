Pop-up shop for KC Monarchs opening April 7 at Legends

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The rebranded Kansas City Monarchs Baseball Club will begin their 2021 season on May 18 at the Field of Legends, just across Village West Parkway from Legends Outlets in KCK.

Before opening day, fans can visit the new KC Monarchs pop-up shop at Legends to purchase tickets, shop merchandise, and visit the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum’s traveling exhibit.

The KC Monarchs pop-up shop will open April 7 through May 31 at 1843 Village West Parkway.

“It is a great honor to be partnering with the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum as we introduce a new generation to what Monarchs baseball is all about,” said Mark Brandmeyer, Monarchs Owner. “Opening a pop-up shop at Legends Outlets will offer a first glimpse of Monarchs merchandise, as well as displays and videos educating the public on the Negro Leagues,” Brandmeyer said.

Occupying a 1,500-square-foot location near Legends Outlets’ Civic Courtyard Fountain, the KC Monarchs pop-up shop will house a wide selection of team merchandise, including apparel, t-shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies in adult and children’s sizes, as well as accessories and glassware.

On Thursday, April 15 – Jackie Robinson Day – the baseball club will release new uniforms to commemorate the former Monarchs star and first African American to play in Major League Baseball, Jackie Robinson. The new home and away jerseys will be available for purchase in all sizes at the KC Monarchs pop-up shop beginning April 16.

In addition to merchandise, fans can purchase tickets to any upcoming KC Monarchs game or check out the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum’s traveling exhibit, featuring photo displays, articles, video footage, and more, educating the public about the history of the Negro Leagues.

The KC Monarchs pop-up shop will remain open through Monday, May 31.