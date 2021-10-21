Pop-Up Spookeasy mixing frightfully perfect drinks for a devilish night out

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. – With only 10 days left until Halloween it’s only fair to soak up all the devilish fun that leads up to the big night, including drinking with the dead. Vignettes Bar in North KC wants you to do just this with pop-up SpookEasy.

Have you ever had a drink where a spooky mist rises from the cocktail? Toni Talley was live from Apparition: Dracula, a spookeasy in North KC, to get a taste of what the pop-up bar is offering.

Don’t wait to visit for the popular bar, now a pop-up spookeasy. Vignette Bar’s Apparition: Dracula will end on Halloween. Visit them at 2368 Armour Road in North KC. They are open Thursday through Sunday.