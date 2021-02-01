Popular BBQ restaurant Joe’s Kansas City has super plans for Super Bowl Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A popular barbecue spot has some super plans to help Chiefs fans keep tailgating traditions alive for Super Bowl LV.

All three Joe’s Kansas City locations will be open from 11 a.m. — 4 p.m. The closing time gives everyone time to get home for pregame and to watch kickoff at 5:30 p.m.

Joe’s Kansas City shared the news on Facebook Monday morning.

The restaurants are normally closed on Sunday, but the company said it’s already getting orders and requests ahead of the big game. Joe’s said it needs to open to meet demand.

The three locations will be open for dine in, carry out or curbside pickup to make sure you have enough barbecue to cheer the Chiefs on to another Super Bowl win.