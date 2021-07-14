Popular Kansas City radio host Johnny Dare off the air, in the hospital

low key image of a condenser microphone on a boom stand, with black headphones in a dark studio, vocal booth. shot taken with a nikon d7000 dslr camera, very sharp image

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The host, and voice, of The Johnny Dare Morning Show is off the air at 98.9 The Rock, and in the hospital.

Program Director Bob Edwards addressed questions about unexpected best-of shows that are airing on the radio staton.

Edwards shared on Facebook that Johnny Dare is hospitalized with pain relating to an issue with his pancreas. He wrote that doctors are still running tests to determine what’s causing the issue. Edwards said that fans can expect Johnny and the rest of the show to return soon.

Johnny Dare has been on the radio in Kansas City for decades. He also hosts the city’s annual Rockfest. Dare helped grow the day-long festival into one of the largest single day concerts in the country.