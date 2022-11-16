KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A popular family-owned barbecue food truck in Kansas City, Kansas, now has a permanent spot it can call home.

Since May 2021, Jerone and Nykita Slater, also known as “Mr. and Mrs. Holy Smoke,” have run the Holy Smoke BBQ food truck Fridays through Sundays at N. 81st Street and Leavenworth Road.

According to Holy Smoke BBQ’s website, the Slaters also cater and serve at different community events and make charity donations.

The family’s six kids also help run the business.

“Just imagine having a big family inside of a home,” Jerone Slater told FOX4 in an interview in August 2021. “Every now and then we get in our little, you know, this that, this that — but the main thing we’re teaching these kids is communication, customer service with our customers, family values. It’s actually a blast.”

The Slaters announced in August that they had purchased a building at 8050 Leavenworth Road where they could run the business at a permanent location once the place was remodeled.

Then on Wednesday, the family announced the grand opening will take place from 1-6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.

The Slater family said they’re dedicated to what they do. They’re also strong supporters of other local Black-owned businesses in the community.

Everything is smoked, according to Jerone, who said he grew up watching his grandfather and father barbecue.

The Slaters said they have been blessed with the support of family, friends and the community to share their passion for cooking and smoking meats.

See Holy Smoke BBQ’s full menu here.

