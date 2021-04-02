Popular outdoor space at National WWI Memorial will close for weeks as crews make improvements

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Part of the National WWI Museum and Memorial will be closed to the public for the next two months.

The majority of the Memorial’s Courtyard will close to the public on Monday, April 5. Crews plan to work on improvements to most of that area. The project is expected to be completed by Memorial Day.

A small area of the northeast corner of the courtyard will remain open to allow for social distancing. The public can access it from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday using the stairway from the northeast side of the memorial or by using the east elevator inside the museum.

The courtyard at the memorial is popular for people who are exercising, picnicking or taking photos of the downtown skyline.