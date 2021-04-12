Popular pool in Olathe won’t open for summer because of COVID-19 impact

OLATHE, Kan. — It’s almost pool time, but a popular location in Olathe won’t open for the 2021 summer season.

Because of COVID-19 impact on staffing, no one will be diving into Frontier Pool this summer. The city said there is a chance it could open late if staff determines there is enough personnel to safely operate.

The pool had extensive repairs that forced it to close for part of the 2016-2017 season as crews worked to locate and repair a leak.

Olathe said Black Bob Bay, Mill Creek Pool and Oregon Trail Pool will open. The Beach, Marina, and Sprayground at Lake Olathe will also open. This is the schedule of upcoming opening days:

The Marina at Lake Olathe will open for rentals only on May 1. The Sprayground will also be available on May 1.

Black Bob Bay will open on Monday, May 24.

The Beach and Aqua Park at Lake Olathe will open Thursday, May 27.

Mill Creek Pool and Oregon Trail Pool will open on Saturday, May 29.

Splash Pass and Splash Pass Plus memberships will also be available to purchase online and at the Olathe Community Center.

Hours and admission vary by location. Additional pool information can be found online information about Lake Olathe is also available on the city’s website.

