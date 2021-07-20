Popular radio host Johnny Dare out of the hospital; plans return to air

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Johnny Dare, popular radio host for 98.9 The Rock in Kansas City was released from the hospital.

The radio station announced last week that Dare was hospitalized because of an issue with his pancreas. He was off the air as 98.9 The Rock played “best of” episodes last week to fill Dare’s morning slot.

Dare thanked fans on Facebook for their support during his health scare.

Bob Edwards, Program Director of 98.9 The Rock, posted on Facebook Tuesday that Dare is at home resting, but will return to the radio tomorrow morning.

The Johnny Dare Morning Show airs Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Edwards said listeners can expect Dare to explain what happened and how he ended up in the hospital Wednesday morning.

Dare has been on the radio in Kansas City for decades. He also hosts the city’s annual Rockfest. Dare helped grow the daylong festival into one of the largest single-day concerts in the country.