Popular spot at the Lake of the Ozarks is the scene of a deadly shooting

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — One man is dead following a shooting at a waterfront bar at Lake of the Ozarks. Two women who live just outside the KC metro in Higginsville, Mo. were there when the shooting happened.

The Camden Co. Sheriff’s Office said a 27-year-old man was shot and killed at Lazy Gators just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

“We just thought it was fireworks,” Bristow said, “and everyone was just running saying go, go, go there’s shots being fired.”

Bristow and friend Sierra Norris expected a fun vacation at the Ozarks, kicking-off the unofficial start to summer. They did not expect to hear gunshots while waiting in line at Lazy Gators.

“It was scary, it was really scary,” Bristow said. “There was people crying, there were cops everywhere, helicopters everywhere trying to find the people.”

The Camden Co. Sheriff’s Office said two people are in custody and one person is still on the loose.

The victim, who deputies have not identified, was taken to the hospital where he died.

“The crazy thing is people were still wanting to go in,” Norris said. “We just wanted to get out and go back to our room and not be in the area.”

Shady Gators and Lazy Gators are connected and have the same owners.

We called Shady Gators and asked to speak with someone about the shooting. They responded, “No.” and hung up.

The bar and restaurant posted this on Facebook Sunday, “Due to some very unfortunate circumstances, Lazy Gators will open at 1pm today instead of 11am. Shady Gators is fully open in the meantime. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

“I was scared you know; I have a son to go home to,” Bristow said.

These moms talked to the man who tried to save the victim’s life. Bristow said she’ll carry that heavy conversation on this trip home.

“He was just crying when he came out of the bathroom,” Bristow said. “He was just so upset and said that, you know, he felt bad because he couldn’t save his life.”

If you were in the Ozarks and know anything about the shooting Saturday at Lazy Gators, call the Camden Co. Sheriff’s Office at 573-346-2243.