Popular Westport Ale House bar temporarily closing to help stop COVID-19 spread

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular Westport bar is closing its doors for the rest of the year to help stop the spread of COVID-19, it says.

Westport Ale House wrote on Facebook that it will temporarily shut down until early 2021.

“In an effort to do our small part and remain proactive towards the betterment and well-being of the community, we have decided in order to help prevent the spread of Covid–19, to temporally shut down until early 2021,” bar management wrote.

“Thank you for your support and understanding during these difficult times. We look forward to serving you again soon!”

Westport Ale House’s announcement comes just hours after Kansas City Mayor Lucas announced significant restrictions for local bars and restaurants as COVID-19 cases rapidly rise across the metro.

The new order, set to begin Friday, would require Kansas City bars to reduce capacity to 50% and close by 10 p.m. every day, among other things.

Other bar employees told FOX4 on Monday they worry closing hours earlier than normal will hurt their business even more.

Some might remember this isn’t the first time Westport Ale House has closed during the pandemic. The first came after the Kansas City Health Department shut it down due to COVID-19 concerns.

In September, investigators were looking into complaints about the bar being over capacity and people not wearing masks when they learned that two staff members had tested positive. The number of positive cases connected to the bar grew to at least seven.

When Westport Ale House reopened after the health department closure, they announced several changes to their procedures, including temperature checks, providing hand sanitizer throughout the bar, replacing physical menus with QR codes and more.

They aren’t the only notable Kansas City business to temporarily close their doors to help stem the spread of the virus. Last week, Boulevard Brewing Company announced it was closing its Tours & Rec Center as cases surge throughout the metro.