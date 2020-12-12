Porch pirate hits KC man’s house twice; local police urging people to take precautions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Porch pirates are back at it again, except this time around a Kansas City man said the culprit was no stranger.

“For the past 10 years I haven’t had nothing come up missing,” said William Bates, a Kansas City resident.

But that’s been a different story for Bates within the last few weeks.

“Ever since Nov. 10, this one lady has been starting to steal packages off my front porch,” Bates said.

FOX4 obtained Bates’ Ring doorbell camera video where the woman can be seen walking toward his porch and taking a package. Weeks later she came back, went through Bates’ mailbox and took another package. Bates said he filed a report with KCPD.

“I just want to make sure people realize what she looks like, and if they see her, just call the police,” Bates said.

With more people doing online shopping this time of the year, metro police are urging people to be mindful of where they send their packages.

“If you have a gift that you know is coming to your residence, do not send it to your residence,” aid John Lacy, spokesman for the Overland Park Police Department. “Send it to your place of employment or if you know you’re sending it to your home, normally there’s a notification saying that your gift has arrived. Have your neighbor go across and pick up that gift.”

Bates said he’s lucky nothing valuable was inside.

“When she stole the package on Nov. 10, she stole a box of fabric softener,” Bates said. “This time it was a box of paper towels. And to tell you the truth, even with the stuff I got stolen if the woman really needed it, all she had to do is leave me a note, and I probably would’ve gave it to her.”