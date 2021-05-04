Portion of I-670 closing during Baltimore Avenue bridge replacement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin the replacement of the the Baltimore Avenue bridge over I-670 on May 14, 2021.

The bridge will close on Thursday, May 13, 2021 until approximately December 2021, MoDOT said.

I-670 will be closed between I-35 and I-70 starting on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 8 p.m. until Monday, May 17, 2021, at 5 a.m. Drivers are encouraged to used the northern part of the downtown loop.

Between May 14 and May 17, several ramps will be closed in the area:

Northbound I-35 to eastbound I-670

Southbound I-35 to eastbound I-670

Truman road ramp past Broadway to eastbound I-670

Wyoming Street to eastbound I-670

Eastbound I-70 to westbound I-670

Northbound U.S. 71 to westbound I-670

10th street to westbound I-670

Westbound I-70 to westbound I-670

To prepare for the bridge work, it will be closed on Saturday, May 8 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. to remove utilities.

MoDOT reminds drivers that construction zones are no phone zones and to slow down in those areas.

