Portion of I-670 closing during Baltimore Avenue bridge replacement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin the replacement of the the Baltimore Avenue bridge over I-670 on May 14, 2021.
The bridge will close on Thursday, May 13, 2021 until approximately December 2021, MoDOT said.
I-670 will be closed between I-35 and I-70 starting on Friday, May 14, 2021, at 8 p.m. until Monday, May 17, 2021, at 5 a.m. Drivers are encouraged to used the northern part of the downtown loop.
Between May 14 and May 17, several ramps will be closed in the area:
- Northbound I-35 to eastbound I-670
- Southbound I-35 to eastbound I-670
- Truman road ramp past Broadway to eastbound I-670
- Wyoming Street to eastbound I-670
- Eastbound I-70 to westbound I-670
- Northbound U.S. 71 to westbound I-670
- 10th street to westbound I-670
- Westbound I-70 to westbound I-670
To prepare for the bridge work, it will be closed on Saturday, May 8 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. to remove utilities.
MoDOT reminds drivers that construction zones are no phone zones and to slow down in those areas.