KANSAS CITY, Mo. —Drivers in the Northland may experience some delays this morning due to a crash along northbound Interstate 29.

Kansas City Scout cameras show two lanes of northbound of I-29 are closed just past 169 Highway due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Missouri Highway Patrol Sergeant Andy Bell told FOX4 around 7:45 a.m. a two vehicle crash was reported in the northbound lanes of I-29. Bell said one of the vehicles involved is a MoDOT vehicle that crashed into the jersey barrier.

Two people were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Kansas City Scout cameras also show the left lane of southbound I-29 is closed due to the crash. Drivers are encouraged to seek out an alternative route.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.