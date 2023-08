KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rain has arrived Sunday morning with storms included. The storms are causing traffic and flooding to come up in different spots within the metro.

A portion of Westbound Interstate-70 is shut down west of Broadway Blvd. Drivers are being asked to exit the highway and use an alternative route.

The KC Scout Cameras on Interstate-35 shows flooding near west Pennway. The flooding is in both directions of the interstate.