INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The City of Independence is warning those in attendance of the April 18 council meeting of an exposure to COVID-19 after a positive test came back from someone in the Chamber.

Today, the City of Independence Health and Animal Services Department was made aware of at least one positive COVID-19 case associated with individuals in attendance during the April 18 City Council Meeting. All individuals in attendance at this meeting who were in the Chamber were likely exposed and are encouraged to get tested, especially if showing any symptoms of COVID-19. City of Independence

The City recommends that anyone in attendance get tested for the virus, especially if symptoms are present.

Independence rescinded their mask mandate in November 2021 as positive COVID-19 numbers began to decrease.

The Jackson County Health Department website says the community level risk is low.

The City of Independence reminds residents that testing is available at most pharmacies and urgent cares, as well as several at home options.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show current COVID case numbers are low, but are on a slight upward trend.