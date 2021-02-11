Positive news as KC’s COVID-19 rates drop to lowest rate in months

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People are breathing a little easier across Kansas and Missouri as the number of COVID-19 cases drops to the lowest levels in months.

According to Missouri’s Show Me Strong website tracker, Kansas City has a positivity rate of 5.8%. It hasn’t been that low since the first week of June.

“Cases are declining, the spread is slowing and we are heading in the right direction,” Gov. Mike Parson said Thursday morning. “Our seven day average rate is at its lowest since the summer and hospitalization also continues to decline.”

Health experts credit several things for the dropping number of coronavirus cases:

More people being vaccinated

Many people who recovered from COVID-19 have some immunity to the virus

Leaders say people are making choices to continue wearing masks and distance from others

“It’s what the people of Missouri are doing, all throughout Missouri, and so we greatly thank them,” Dr. Randall Williams, director of Missouri’s Department of Health and Senior Services.

Kansas doctors say they’re seeing the same thing, and are also encouraged as the number of hospitalizations from the virus drop.

I like the numbers continuing to drop, I like to watch that rolling 7 day average in Kansas City, I’m watching that number drop,” Dr. Steve Stites, chief medical officer at the University of Kansas Health System said. “Those are all the right signs.”

Experts in both states say the rates were so much higher right before the holidays when the metro faced a positivity rate around 20%.