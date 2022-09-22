HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — The Harrisonville Police Department has evacuated an area in downtown after they found what they are calling a possible antique explosive inside a building.

Businesses near South Main Street between Mechanic Street and Wall Street were evacuated and the roads have been closed as Kansas City Police Department Bomb and Arson are called to the scene.

Police urge people to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing incident and FOX4 has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will be updated as more details become available.

