WESTON, Mo. — The city of Weston is taking precautions after a possible COVID-19 exposure at its city hall.

The city announced on Facebook that city hall will be closed for the remainder of Thursday because of the potential exposure case.

It has not determined if the building will reopen Friday, or it if will remain closed until after the Labor Day holiday and reopen for business on Tuesday.

The city did not release any additional information about the COVID-19 case.