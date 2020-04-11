Possible fentanyl exposure leaves one dead at Clay County Jail

LIBERTY, Mo. – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Clay County Investigative Squad are investigating after three inmates and four staff members were exposed to what is believed to be fentanyl at the Clay County Jail Friday night.

Three inmates began showing physical signs of a medical emergency just before 6:30 p.m. Detention Center staff began life saving measure by starting CPR. When paramedics arrived, they administered NARCAN. Staff members who provided first aid were also exposed.

Emergency crews from Liberty, Kearney, and Claycomo Fire Departments responded to transport the exposed staff and inmates for treatment.

A 36-year-old male inmate died from the exposure. Staff and inmates that were exposed have been treated and are expected to recover.

The Clay County Detention Center immediately initiated additional safety measures to protect the remaining staff and inmates as the investigation continues.

The area where the incident occurred will remain closed until decontamination has been completed.