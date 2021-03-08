Possible homicide suspect in custody following chase in Ray County

MISSOURI CITY, Mo. — A possible homicide suspect is now in custody following a chase Monday afternoon in Ray County.

Ray County Sheriff Scott Childers tells FOX4 they received word that a homicide suspect was in the area and a chase began around 1 p.m. near Missouri State Highway EE and 210 Highway.

They were assisted by law enforcement from Clay County and KCPD’s helicopter.

The suspect was taken into custody after running in the woods for five miles.

The suspect is currently in custody in Ray County and has not been identified at this time with charges pending.

It is not known at this time when the homicide incident occurred. More information is expected to be released Tuesday.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated and additional information becomes available.