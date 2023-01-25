KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after they say potential partial human remains were discovered at the Blue River Waste Water Plant early Wednesday morning.

Officers with the East Patrol division were in the area on an unrelated call at about 2:30 a.m. when they saw what appeared to be partial human remains. KCPD says detectives are working with medical examiners to determine the origin, cause of death and manner of death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.