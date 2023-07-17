EDWARDVILLE, Kan. — The Edwardsville, Kansas Police Department says it received a report of a possible mountain lion sighting.

The sighting was reported in the area of North Fourth Street and K-32.

Police said they have contacted the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks, and they will be sending staff to survey the area.

According to wildlife department’s website, there have been no confirmed sightings of mountain lions in the Kansas City area. The first confirmed mountain lion in Kansas in modern times was shot and killed in 2007 in south-central Kansas.

One notable case occurred in May of 2021, when a presumed single lion was documented twice by Ring doorbells eight days apart as it made its way through the city of Wichita.

In total, over 40 confirmations have been made in Kansas since 2007, according to the department.

Kansas wildlife says domestic cats and bobcats are frequently mistaken for mountain lions. Coyotes and dogs are also sometimes mistaken for mountain lions.

Kansas does not have a hunting season for mountain lions, and they may not be killed without reason, according to the department.

Edwardsville police said people should still keep an eye on small pets and report any further sightings to (913) 356-6052.