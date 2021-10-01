Postal Service begins new service standards meaning slower deliveries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Starting Friday, the United States Postal Service will be implementing new service standards.

This means your deliveries and packages could slow down.

The USPS strategic communications officer declined an interview but did send a statement.

The statement says:

On October 1, the Postal Service will implement new service standards for First-Class Mail and Periodicals. These new service standards will increase delivery reliability, consistency, and efficiency for our customers and across our network.

Most First-Class Mail (61 percent) and Periodicals (93 percent) will be unaffected by the new service standard changes. Standards for single-piece First-Class Mail traveling within a local area will continue to be two days.

The Postal Service will increase time‐in‐transit standards by 1 or 2 days for certain mail that are traveling longer distances.

By doing so, the Postal Service can entrust its ground network to deliver more First-Class Mail, which will lead to greater consistency, reliability, and efficiency that benefits its customers.

The service standard changes are part of our balanced and comprehensive Delivering for America Strategic Plan and will improve service reliability and predictability for customers and enhance the efficiency of the Postal Service network. The service standard changes that we have determined to implement are a necessary step towards achieving our goal of consistently meeting 95 percent service performance.

Most people said the service is already slow.

“Most likely, it’ll just make things even slower,” said a Battlefield resident, “whenever we’re waiting for a package, USPS sends you a reminder every day with what’s coming that day, or if you have any packages that will arrive within a week. It’s just a matter of keeping track of them. At this point, whenever we need something quick, we just don’t use the postal service anymore. We’ll just use either FedEx or UPS.”

A few people said it would affect their small businesses and their stores.

A Springfield resident has some different thoughts about the upcoming change, “what’s happened over the years is special interest in the U.S., that could be anyone from FedEx to Amazon. Has forced the postal service to stay out of areas of business that generate income that other postal services in the world do. And for some reason, people have lost sight of the postal service’s function which is a building block to build our tax space on, and that is seeing it as something that should be making a profit for the government. And that’s disappointing.”

With new service standards being implemented on October 1, USPS offers these tips for consumers:

Plan ahead – For mail or correspondence that requires a deadline, the Postal Service encourages consumers to plan ahead and send their mail early. You likely wouldn’t wait to mail your mom a Mother’s Day card the day before or on Mother’s Day, so mail your letters and greeting cards with the Postal Service early so the Postal Service can ensure it reaches its final destination on-time. When sending mail long distance, mail early – If it would take you more than a day to drive your mail to its destination, make sure to give your long-distance mail some extra time to travel with USPS. Keep mailing letters! The majority of First-Class Mail will be unaffected by the Postal Service’s new service standards. In fact, these new standards mean your letters and mail will be delivered more reliably and consistently than they have been in previous years.