Postponing fall sports could complicate the lives of some high school athletes

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Just a few weeks ago, Kansas City, Kansas student-athletes were crushed to find out fall sports were suspended. But thanks to KSHSAA’s ruling they can now compete in the spring.

While athletes are thankful, they say it also makes things a little complicated.

“I was really sad because it’s my junior season. I was really hoping to have a season,” Washington football player, Javon Roach said.

Come spring, things could look different. The Kansas State High School Activities Association is allowing schools who have suspended fall sports due to COVID-19, to play starting in March.

“My hats off to KSHSAA for even considering giving us a spring season,” Javon Roach’s mother, Lovie Hollins said. “To have KSHSAA say okay, we’ll meet them halfway was a big thing.”

Javon Roach is a dual-sport athlete at Washington High School. He typically plays football in the fall and runs track in the spring. He also competes in AAU track and field during the summer.

He says this situation is creating a dilemma for numerous athletes.

“I know that some students do multiple sports. They have to balance sports out, that can be a lot,” Roach said.

Roach and his mother believe certain sports will suffer, as athletes are forced to choose.

“So, he has other things that he normally do in the spring to push his football. On top of all that, we’re still trying to figure out how we’re going to manage it,” Hollins said.

KSHSAA is requiring schools to decide by September 21 on whether they will continue with the fall schedule or go with the alternative plan.