Kansas City, Mo. — Potholes seem to show up as quickly as the snow melts. They plague highways and city streets and wreck havoc on cars.

Kansas City is asking for help identifying where the potholes are and which need to be repaired quickly.

It’s part of the city’s new strategic plan for repairs that was released last year. This is the first winter with the changes in place.

As part of the plan, city crews now use cameras to analyze the quality of a road. The cameras help identify cracks and other underlying issues that can cause a section to fail and form a pothole.

The city also promised to double the funding for street resurfacing beginning this fiscal year.

There is also a change in policy that required the city and utilities to better coordinate projects. Utilities are also required to resurface a larger section of the street if it needs to cut holes into roads that have recently been resurfaced.

The city said it has more than 60 employees that will be dedicated to pothole patching this spring. They have access to 10 asphalt trucks, three trailers, and three dump trucks that help in the pothole repair process.

City leaders also plan to add contractor crews, if needed, so they can focus on major roads while city crews focus on neighborhood streets.

All you need to do is call 311 to report a pothole, or download the city’s app and report the location of the problem spot using it.

You can also track the pothole patching process online. Purple dots show potholes that have been fixed while while circles show where potholes have been reported.

