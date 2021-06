OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Crews worked to fill potholes along a four-mile stretch of U.S. 69 Hwy Wednesday afternoon.

The potholes were so bad, the highway was closed from W. 179th St. to W. 199th St., near Stillwell. The Johnson County Sheriff’s office tweeted pictures of the damaged highway.

TRAFFIC ALERT: US 69 NB is closed from 179th to 199th street due to potholes in the road. Crews are on the scene now working to repair the issue as quickly as possible. Be prepared for detours. pic.twitter.com/m75Au6y413 — Johnson Co KS Sheriff (@JOCOSHERIFF) June 30, 2021

The tweet said crews are working to repair the potholes as quickly as possible, and a picture from a KC Scout traffic camera showed a work truck on the highway near 183rd Street.