KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two potholes opened up Wednesday morning causing slow traffic, pulling vehicles off of Interstate 35 near Southwest Trafficway.

KC Scout says one hole caused flat tires SB I-35 near SW Trwy. Around a dozen, vehicles ended up on the shoulder.

KC Scout also says another hole opened on the EB 670 ramp to NB I-35 on the south side of the downtown loop.

Police say no injuries have been reported at this time.

However, all lanes are open but reminding drivers to watch out for debris in the roadway and several stalled vehicles off to the side.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.