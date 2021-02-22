Potholes popping up early after days of freezing temps, snow and ice in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Potholes, a seasonal threat, are making their debut after days of freezing temperatures, snow and ice in the metro.

Many people said they are excited for the warmer weather, but not what the winter weather is leaving behind.

“The potholes are really, really big, and they are tearing up my tires,” said driver Janae Love. “You can’t avoid them.”

The potholes creating more work for city crews adjusting from clearing roads to repairing them.

On Monday, crews were already scattered around town repairing the damage before it causes major damage to anyone’s vehicle.

“Many of them are not readily visible. You might see it a half second before you hit it. Especially if it’s water in the pothole, can’t tell if that water is a quarter inch or 6 inches deep,” said mechanic and owner Gary Tannen of Gary Tannen Auto Service.

Tannen said spring is typically when potholes pick up, but the recent temperatures swing will most likely have them dealing with bent rims and flat tires.

He said some repairs can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

“The most noticeable thing is when something actually gets bent. The suspension parts, including the wheels and the tires,” Tannen said.

Called the pothole blitz, under the direction of Mayor Quinton Lucas, who said the city’s plaguing problem of fixing potholes was on the list of one of his top priorities.

According to KCMO Public Works Department, there are currently 422 pothole cases open in the city.

For fiscal year 2020: From May 1, 2019 to April 30, 2020, 87,176 potholes were repaired. For fiscal year 2021 so far: From May 1, 2020 to January 2021, the city has filled 43,447 potholes

Potholes in Kansas City can be reported by calling 311 or the city website.