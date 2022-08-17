KINGSVILLE, Mo. — Powell Gardens is ready to go camping.

The Botanical Garden is taking proposals from companies and individuals to develop and operate a glamping area inside the attraction.

Powell Gardens said it’s part of the plan to increase interest and elevate the visitor experience.

“Guests are captivated by the landscape and frequently request to extend their visit to an overnight

experience,” Mark Zimmerman, Chief Operations Officer, said.“

If you haven’t heard of glamping, think of it as glamorous camping. Many locations have elaborate tents, numerous pillows, and even beds inside the tents.

You can also go glamping in Kansas City’s Swope Park.

Anyone interested in submitting a glamping proposal to Powell Gardens can find additional information about the requirements on the botanical gardens’ website.

The deadline to submit a proposal is Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

