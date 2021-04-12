Powell Gardens, Nelson-Atkins Museum team up for first Bloom Fest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Powell Gardens will host its first ever floral art installation festival beginning this week.

Bloom Fest: Play Outside is a new spring art festival that was created in partnership with the Nelson- Atkins Museum of Art.

Bloom Fest features an immersive conservatory display inspired by a painting by Florine Stettheimer called “Birthday Bouquet.” The event will also feature outdoor displays from six regional artists as well as additional pieces from the museum’s collection.

“The installation is my interpretation of the emotions in the painting,” said artist John Rufenacht. “Selecting a moment in time of the painter’s birthday celebration in her garden among her family and friends. Florine was a lady of divine individuality and total self-confidence. Her views and setting them in motion made her the celebrated personality of her peers. It’s a glorious, colorful, imaginative celebration in the garden.”

Bloom Fest runs Thursdays through Sundays beginning April 15 and ending May 9.

General admission tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 5-12. Admission is free for children under age 4 and there are discounts for seniors and active duty military members.

