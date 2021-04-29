Powell Observatory in Louisburg reopening after being closed for over a year due to pandemic

LOUISBURG, Kan. — A popular Kansas observatory will reopen after being closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The public can once again enjoy an evening under the stars at the Powell Observatory in Louisburg, Kansas.

Rick Henderson, president of the Astronomical Society of Kansas City, said they received a lot calls over the past year about opening.

“We just had to say no. But right now a lot of us have gotten the vaccination, so we’re going to try this and see how we manage the crowds,” Henderson said.

The Powell Observatory is scheduled to open May 1 and May 15 at 8 p.m. for now.

“We will not be doing anything inside the observatory, so the classroom and views through the telescope will be broadcast through projectors outside of the observatory, and we’re going to show the images up on a big screen,” Henderson explained.

Henderson said if all goes well, they will expand the season.

“We encourage the public to bring lawn chairs and blankets so they can sit down. Bug spray is recommended. Refreshments are also welcomed, but no alcoholic beverages,” Henderson said. “We asked that people clean up after themselves.”

The observatory is run solely by volunteers and relies on donations to maintain operations. If the public plans to visit, donations are requested.

Visit the Astronomical Society of Kansas City’s website for information about future times and dates.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android