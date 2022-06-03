KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A stretch of Powell Road in Independence will be closed Friday afternoon as the city works to repair a steel structure that was hit by a car.

The road will be closed from Truman Road to Bundschu Road until 3 p.m., according to the city.

Both lanes will be closed and drivers are asked to find alternate routes to get through the area.

Homes in the area may experience temporary power outages due to equipment replacement.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.