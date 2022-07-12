KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There’s a new way to help make sure homeowners are doing everything they can to keep utility bills as low as possible.

Evergy partnered with both the Mid-Continent Public Library and the Kansas City Public Library to launch a program called “Power Check.”

It is designed to help people use energy more efficiently at home, and realize how much electricity different appliances and electrical devices use daily.

The program is simple.

Anyone with a library card is allowed to check out a Power Check Device at a participating library branch.

Kansas City Public Library:

Central Library

North-East Branch

Waldo Branch

Mid-Continent Public Library:

Antioch Branch

Grandview Branch

Raytown Branch

Simply pug an appliance or electronic into the device and it will show how much power it uses. Then homeowners can convert that energy use into dollars to see how much they are paying to run each item.

You can also learn more about the pilot program on Evergy’s website.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.