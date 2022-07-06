ODESSA, Mo. — Several Evergy transmission lines are down in Odessa causing a citywide power outage, according to the Odessa Police Department.

Crews are in the area working to assess damage and make repairs necessary to return power.

Police say they are not sure what caused the outage, but the event caused damage to an Evergy substation.

Our crews have made temporary repairs to the substation so that when Evergy is able to get their lines back up, we can feed through the substation while we work to locate the necessary components for the permanent repair. we are in the process of generating an automatic call to all customers for those with no access to social media. Odessa Police Department

There is no estimated time for when power will return to the area, but police ask residents to plan on having the power out for a majority of the day.

The City of Odessa also said they are unsure what caused the issue, but they will be opening a cooling station at New Horizons Presbyterian Church south of Odessa on MO-131 at 8 a.m.

We assure you that both the City of Odessa and Evergy are working diligently along with many of our partners to restore power as quickly as possible. With the heat expected today, public safety and the safety of our crews is of the utmost importance. Folks that are reliant on oxygen or other medical needs, please reach out to family or friends for assistance or use our cooling center during this time. City of Odessa

The city also said staff has been sent out to the community to help serve residents and while phone lines are down, some “sporadic rollovers are coming through remotely.”

They will continue to post updates on their Facebook page.

FOX4 will update this story as details are confirmed and available.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.