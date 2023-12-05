PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — Tenants at the Broadway Village Senior Living complex in Pleasant Hill have been without power for more than 24 hours.

Tenants said the electricity first went out Monday morning.

Some people living at Broadway Village rely on electricity for things like oxygen tanks.

“Because my tank is empty because mine runs on electricity, so they had to bring me these tanks, but I’m worried about losing them because once they are gone, they are gone,” said Broadway Village tenant Linda Glaze.

Many Broadway Village tenants like Linda Glaze slept in the cold Monday night and have now lost most of the food in their refrigerators.

“Most people just got their checks, and now their refrigerators are filled with food. And now the food is no good, so are they going to get reimbursed for the food?” one tenant named Paul told FOX4.

Tenants tell us this is not the first time they’ve lost power for an extended time. In June of 2022, the same thing happened.

“I just happened to see them because they had flashlights, and they were Evergy about three truckloads, but they just stood there looking at the pole, and they didn’t do anything,” one tenant explained.

“They just said, ‘I’m sorry, but that’s not our problem. It is Broadway Village’s problem, and they need to hire an electrical contractor.”

Evergy stated:

“Evergy’s equipment that feeds Broadway Village is working properly and is energized. Any outage at Broadway Village is specific to the customer’s equipment and not Evergy’s system. Evergy has spoken with Broadway Village about the situation, and we recommend you talk with them so they speak to the steps they are taking to get their equipment fixed and their timeline.”

“Broadway Village is a primary metered customer – we provide power up to a primary meter at the property edge and the facility owns all the electrical equipment on their property. It’s similar to when you have a fuse out at your house on your side of the meter.”

“I’m kind of scared that it might close this whole thing down and everybody might have to move,” one tenant said. ”Homeless. I didn’t think I would maybe have a problem with being homeless at the age of 71, so I’m not saying that is going to happen, but you never know.”

FOX4 called Bell Management, the property management company out of Joplin that owns the Broadway Village complex, but we have yet to receive a response about the outage.