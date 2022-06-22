RAYTOWN, Mo. — Power outages following a storm that passed through the metro caused power outages that caused a closure to a Raytown School District summer school program.

On Wednesday, the district announced that due to issues with power and the high temperatures in the forecast, there would be no summer school at Westridge Elementary School.

Additionally, the before and after school care program, Great Expectations, would also be closed for the day.

Thousands around the metro experienced power outages this morning and Evergy is working to get power back to all of them.

