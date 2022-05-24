LAWRENCE, Kan. — A power issue forced City Hall and City Hall Riverfront to close for the remainder of the day.

The offices include utility billing customer service, solid waste customer service, the planner of the day and Municipal Court.

The power outage also impacts internet service, meaning no one in the building could receive phone calls.

City leaders said most other City services are unaffected and will run as normal today, including solid waste collection, Lawrence Transit and Parks and Recreation.

The city hopes the issue will be fixed so the buildings can open normal hours Wednesday.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.