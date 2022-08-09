LIBERTY, Mo. — Power is back up and running in Liberty that previously affected city hall and Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Evergy, a large tree fell into a power line that affected over 200 customers.

A spokesperson with Evergy said power returned at about 1 p.m.

“We are fortunate to have generators in place to ensure continuous public safety and detention operations,” Clay County Sheriff’s Office said.

