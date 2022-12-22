LIBERTY, Mo. — Thousands of people in the Liberty area woke up Thursday without power.

The Liberty Police Department says two transformers near Route 291 and Brown Street caught fire.

Police said officers contacted Evergy about the issue.

The utility’s outage map shows there are about 2,000 customers without power because of the fire.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with additional information as it becomes available.