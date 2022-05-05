HARRISONVILLE, Mo. — A power outage leads to the early dismissal of hundreds of students.

Harrisonville Schools began notifying families shortly after the school day began about the issue.

Guardians and parents recieved emails, texts and phone calls saying there is a power issue at the district’s Middle School and Early Childhood Center campus.

The district said the issue can’t be fixed easily, and it wasn’t discovered until after elementary bus routes were already picking up students.

Due to the issue, the district will dismiss all students early Thursday.

Harrisonville High School and Middle School will dismiss at noon. The Early Childhood Center, Harrisonville Elementary School and McEowen Elementary School will dismiss at 1 p.m.

“We apologize for this inconvenience but many families rely on older students to help with younger students, so we will dismiss ALL student early,” the district said in a message to families.

Buses will run all routes Thursday afternoon for the early dismissal.

The day will not need to be made up before the end of the school year.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.