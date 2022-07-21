OLATHE, Kan. — Employees at the Johnson County Administration Building were left in the dark when the power went out Thursday.

Hours later the county said the power was still out and it did not know what caused the outage. County leaders also aren’t sure when power will be restored.

The Administration Building is the only Johnson County Government building affected that provides direct service to the public. It is operating on emergency power.

It remains open, but may close early due to the heat and further loss of power.

“We’re evaluating potential impacts related to Johnson County programs and services. At this time, the outages appear to be limited to Olathe,” Johnson County said in a statement.

The county asks residents to check jocogov.org for the latest updates on the situation.

