KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As crews work to restore power to thousands of homes in the metro, the outages forced several North Kansas City summer school programs to close.

According to NKC Schools, the following schools are without power and are closed for the day:

Eastgate

Lakewood

Gracemor

Ravenwood

Topping

Maplewood

Maple Park

Northgate

Winnwood

Tens-of-thousands of customers are without power in the metro and while the school district is working with Evergy to restore power to the buildings, there is no estimate on when it will be restored.

Families with students in summer Adventure Club at any of the closed schools can drop their student off at Gateway 6th Grade Center on the south side of the parking lot.