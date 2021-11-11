Power outages from storm close three Olathe schools Thursday

OLATHE, Kan. — A storm Wednesday night caused power outages in parts of Olathe leaving three schools in the Olathe Public Schools without power.

The school district announced late Wednesday that school would be canceled for Heartland Early Childhood Center, Clearwater Creek Elementary School and Oregon Trail Middle School on Thursday while they worked to get power back up and running.

The storm took out three power poles near west Dennis Avenue and left several Olathe residents without power as well.

Olathe Public Schools says they will update parents as details become available.