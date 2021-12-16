Power outages from Wednesday storms close schools on Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday’s storms caused power outages across the metro and surrounding areas prompting several school districts and buildings to close for the day.
The wild weather from Wednesday caused damage and vehicle crashes due to high speed winds and rain.
Kansas
Blue Valley High School said their building is without power and school is canceled for the day, however, they said it only affects their building and students in the CAPS programs will still need to attend.
Two Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools buildings are also affected, but students will be continuing class at different buildings.
Students who attend Morse Early Childhood Center are asked to meet at Argentine Middle School at normal time to continue with the day.
Students at Mark Twain Elementary are asked to meet at the building at regular time and then will be walked to Wyandotte High School.
The Tonganoxie School District will be without school as well as they deal with outages from the storms.
Missouri
Kansas City Public Schools says two of their elementary schools will be closed Thursday due to power outages.
Garfield Elementary and Rogers Elementary are the only schools impacted and are without power following the storm.
The superintendent of the Independence School District wrote on Twitter that Mallinson Elementary school is without power.
Two Raytown elementary schools have canceled school for the day; Norfleet Elementary and Little Blue Elementary.
The North Platte School District has canceled school for the day due to outages in Camden Point.
In Bates County, Missouri, the Hume R-VIII School District will also be off Thursday as they work to restore power to the building.
You can stay up to date with all the closings in the are by visiting the FOX4 Closings page.