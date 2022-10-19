KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travelers will soon see the power of traveling through Kansas City.

Crews are installing new charging stations in the new KCI Airport Terminal.

The charging stations will be located on high-top tables. Each station will be equipped with power outlets, USB ports, and wireless charging pads.

Source: BuildKCI

That means if your phone is able to charge wirelessly, you won’t need to worry if you forget to pack a charging cable.

Travelers will also notice outlets, USB, and USB-C ports under lounge seats.

Source: BuildKCI

Look for the new charging stations throughout the new terminal when it opens early next year.

