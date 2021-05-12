Power Play: Scammers target Evergy customers

After the scammers confirm your number is a working number, they will call back with a prerecorded message informing you of “unusual activity” on your credit card.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Evergy warns customers that scammers are impersonating its workers.

THE PROBLEM

The power company said it’s received reports of people calling customers and demanding immediate payment to avoid service disconnection. The people claim to be with the company, but Evergy said they are scammers.

Evergy reminded customers that it will never disconnect service the same day it requested a payment for a past-due bill. The company also said it won’t ask a customer to pay with a pre-paid debit card.

HOW TO SOLVE IT AND AVOID GETTING SCAMMED

The company said there are several ways to easily verify if an individual is from Evergy:

Ask to see company identification

Call the Customer Contact Center before providing any information, including your Every account number or banking information

View your account status online before giving anyone personal information

Evergy also said employees are required to carry Evergy employee identification. For a service appointment, they may be driving an Evergy vehicle or wearing Evergy branded clothing. Evergy does not perform door-to-door sales, and employees will rarely need to enter your home.

The company said it’s experienced increased reports of scams throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. If you feel like you’ve been scammed, report it to police.

