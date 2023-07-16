KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Power is continuing to be restored for residents throughout the KC metro after Friday’s strong storms swept through the area.

According to Evergy, as of 8 p.m. Sunday, power has been restored to 93% of customers affected by the storms. Fewer than 18,000 customers remain without power.

Most customers in Topeka and Lawrence have had the power restored. In some areas of the KC metro, outages will last into Monday and Tuesday.

Storms that moved through the area on Sunday brought heavy rain, periods of lightning and muddy conditions that slowed and delayed work for several hours.

More than half the remaining outages have been assigned to crews.

Nearly 500 power poles were damaged or destroyed across our service area as a result of Friday night’s storm. Many of the remaining outages will require tree removal and reconstruction to restore power to a smaller number of customers at a time.

For more information, or to report an outage, call 911 and then Evergy Central at 1-800-544-4857 or Evergy Metro, West at 1-888-544-4852.

You can track outages on Evergy’s outage app or mobile app.