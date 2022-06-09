KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Evergy said power will be restored to all customers in the Kansas City-area by Thursday evening.

The company said more than 80,000 customers lost power as four tornados blew through the area early Wednesday morning.

As of 11 a.m., Evergy said crews have restored power to more than 95% of those customers.

It’s taken more than 1,000 Evergy employees working in the field, including 650 lineworkers to get to this point.

Evergy continues to warn there could still be downed lines. If you see one, assume it’s dangerous, stay at least 35 feet away from the wire and make sure it’s reported to Evergy. If the line is sparking, call 9-1-1 immediately.

