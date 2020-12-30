Power restored to thousands in northern Missouri as residents prepare for second ice storm

PLATTSBURG, Mo. — Northern Missouri already got a taste of ice the metro will likely be seeing on New Year’s Day.

Thousands of customers had no power overnight.

It’s been restored now but that scene could repeat itself in the metro beginning early New Year’s Day.



The ice may look pretty on trees but the winter storm on Tuesday put some people in Plattsburg, Missouri in a bind.



Many homes had ripped branches and at one house FOX4 stopped by the branches knocked over the backyard fence.



Homeowner Alecia Burchette, said it started off as snowflakes then turned into sleet.



Burchette said when the wind started picking up she heard a big bang.

Her flagpole had ripped in half.



Plattsburg Police said even though the sun is out now, people should look out for ripped branches on older trees as the ice melts.



“As the night went on we started to hear more things going off and hitting the house,” Burchette said. “They’re fairly large branches. Like it’s not little twigs or anything its fairly large branches.”



